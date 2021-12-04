Paige E. Balling, beloved wife, sister, mom-by-choice, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, after being overcome by dementia. Paige E. Beaudry Balling was born on November 16, 1948, in San Jose, CA, and eventually settled in the Wenatchee Valley, where she fell in the love with the foothills and Columbia River.
Paige met her husband, Chip, while at school, in the theater department at Humboldt State University, in 1967, and married, in 1968, sharing 53 wonderful years together.
Paige was a passionate supporter of the Chelan-Douglas County Land Trust, The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, and The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, as well as being actively involved with the Douglas County Democratic Party.
She majored as a Civil Engineer and dedicated 22 years to the U.S. Forest Service, before finally retiring to enjoy the outdoors which she loved so much; being in nature allowed Paige to connect spiritually, joyfully, and find peace with the world around her. She enjoyed hiking, camping, and zip lining, as well as walking along her beloved Columbia River.
Paige lived her life with positivity, love, and compassion; she always made an effort to make a difference, when she could, and give to those who had less or needed help.
She was predeceased by her parents, Patricia and Paul Beaudry. She is survived by her beloved husband, William J. "Chip" Balling; her daughter-by-choice, Amanda Zaragoza; sisters: Lynne Hughes and Laurel Schiff. She is also survived by a grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces, and great-nephews.
