Pamela Jean Titus
Wenatchee, WA
Pamela Jean Titus was born on October 10, 1958, in the city of Wenatchee. She attended Othello High School, and later, got her certification as a CNA, which became her life’s career. She met Gary Sherwood in 1983, at the Igloo Bar, and they remained together until her passing. Together, they raised her sons: Jonathon Lee Gann and Jason Patrick Gann. Residing in South Wenatchee most her adult life, Pam, (as she was known), was the ever present Team Mom and Mom of the boys' friends. Gary coached the boys Little League baseball for years and Pam made treats weekly. Pam worked multiple jobs to help raise her boys and give them the life she wanted for them. Pam worked for the Eagles, where she was a server and cook for many years, and built quite the following for the signature dishes she made. Pam also worked for Tree Top for a few years. Pam prided herself on her CNA work, she worked for many years at Parkside, Highline, Colonial Vista, and other private companies in home care facilities, where she worked with long term care, memory care, and terminal patients. She was well loved by all she worked with and knew for her contagious laugh, zest for life and adventure, love of camping, and music, cooking and baking abilities, and the fierce love she showered on her boys, their friends, and her grandchildren. Pam lost her year long fight with cancer suddenly on January 21, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital with her lifelong partner, Gary, at her side. She was in no pain.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Lucretia Ann Titus. Pam is survived by her sisters: Tanya Titus and Patricia Lumsden; life partner, Gary Sherwood; son, Jonathon Lee and wife, Danica Nicole Gann, and their daughter Ellory Paige Gann, of East Wenatchee, WA. She is also survived by her youngest son, Jason Patrick, and his wife, Jennifer Nicole Gann, and their daughters: Molly Noelle and Lilly Jean Brielle Gann of East Wenatchee, WA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a family reception to follow. Flowers, cards, and donations to the family for her funeral arrangements, can be made to her son, Jason Gann of East Wenatchee, WA, by contacting Jenigann@gmail.com for address. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.