Pamela “Pam” Lynn Worden
August 27, 1948 – August 17, 2022
Pamela “Pam” Lynn Worden
August 27, 1948 – August 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Pamela Pam Lynn Worden, 73, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022. Pam was born on August 27, 1948, in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, David “Ken” and Helen Worden. She attended Eastmont School District and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1966.
She spent her 20's living in various places around Washington, but ended up settling down back in Wenatchee, where her family was, with her two sons.
She worked at Central Washington Hospital as a receptionist for 25 plus years when she retired.
Pam did many things in her life, but truly loved being a mom and later, a grandmother. She was a loving, caring person and a mom to everyone around her. She raised her two sons and was like a mother to many of their friends. Spoiling her granddaughters (and her dogs) was the highlight of her days. Pam was a devoted member of her family who loved animals and the outdoors.
She spent her later years traveling around the U.S., including her favorites: Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as over a dozen other states. She also enjoyed spending time and laughing with her friends and family whenever possible.
She is survived by her siblings: Judie Orange of East Wenatchee, WA, and Keith Worden of Moses Lake, WA; her son, Adam Weyenberg, and his daughter, Raelynn of Wenatchee, WA; and her son, Ian Weyenberg, his wife, Kristin, and daughter, Vivien of Wenatchee, WA.
The family would like to welcome you to attend her Memorial Service at Chapel of The Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022.
