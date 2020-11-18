Parry Walden
Wenatchee, WA
The state of Texas, the city, Dallas, in February of 1938, was when Parry was born. Graduating from McCamey High School in 1956, he joined the U.S. Navy right away, 'to see the world', but was temporarily stopped at the D.E.W.Line (Distant Early Warning Line), where he became an 'atomic vet', after his ship participated in numerous atomic and hydrogen bomb tests; including Operation Hardtack, in 1958. The crews stood on deck during the hydrogen bomb tests, exposed to ionizing atmospheric radiation, and were then given time off to swim in nearby tide pools. Parry completed his time with the Navy in 1960, graduated from University of Texas Austin; married Maria Flores, of San Antonio, TX, in 1964 where their son, Daylon, was born, in 1968.
Parry attended Our Lady of the Lake University, graduating with an MS in Library Science, in 1969, accepting a position in Germany with the Department of Defense Dependant Schools. The Walden family enjoyed travelling all over Western Europe in their VW bus. They transferred to Italy, where their daughter, Marlisa Noel, was born. Some years later, they moved to Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey; then, during the 1991 Gulf War, civilians were evacuated from the base, back to the U.S. The Walden family settled in Leavenworth, WA, to enjoy retirement, but their dear wife and mother, Maria, became ill and died.
Daylon works in the video game industry, his wife, Laurie, is earning her PhD, and their son, Declan, is a high school senior honors student. Marlisa who had graduated from Leavenworth High School, then graduated from University of Washington, now works in Seattle.
Parry met Linnea Glenn (through a humorous situation with her mother) and the two were married at Leavenworth Nazarene Church, moved to Tucson, AZ, and from there became involved with Youth With A Mission (YWAM). Starting at Kona, HI, they attended, worked with, or led a number of Crossroads Discipleship Training Schools, which took them to Oregon, California, China, Philippines, Guatemala, Malaysia, then home to Wenatchee, WA.
Parry's life is a travel documentary with Heaven being the latest stop; he passed away from an extremely rare brain cancer. Through it all, his faith never faltered. He had great appreciation for his beloved family, Missions Small Group, devoted neighbors, his Sage Hills Church family, and others around the world, as he looked forward to seeing them again.
Parry's words: " May all blessings and thanks be to our Lord Jesus Christ."
From the Walden family: Heartfelt thanks to all who prayed, shopped, cooked, worked on irrigation, mowed the lawn, called, wrote, sent cards (and chocolate), listened, and understood. Your devotion has been incredible! THANK YOU!
