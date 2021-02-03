Pastor Samuel King Detwiler
Montrose, CO
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Pastor Samuel King Detwiler, 69, died January 29, 2021, in Grand Junction, CO, after a seven week battle with Covid 19. Samuel was the husband of Dr. Floy Ditmars Detwiler, who was his constant Christian supporter and cherished companion.
Samuel was born in Phoenixville, PA, to the late Samuel S. Detwiler and Dorothy King Detwiler. He graduated from Ottawa University, in Ottawa, KS, and University of Missouri in Kansas City, MO, with a Master’s degree in Psychology. While working as a chemical dependency counselor, he felt the Lord urging him into Christian service. For the next 38 years, he was a pastor at various churches throughout the U.S., being ordained a Church of the Brethren and American Baptist minister. In 1999, he was led to be a pastor in Wenatchee, WA, at the Brethren Baptist Church. After seven years, he followed his calling to start Shalom Church, to minister to the addicted and marginalized. The church started a drop-in day center, Power House, to minister to the homeless in Wenatchee.
He and his wife retired to Montrose, CO, in the Spring of 2019, to pursue their love of off-roading and camping in their beloved mountains. They attended Abundant Life Church and Samuel continued to reach out to the hurting and broken. He always showed Christian compassion for those in need.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Dr. Floy E. Detwiler; his sister, Marth R. (Detwiler) Weed and her husband, Robert H. Weed; his nephews, Michael and Brian Weed; and several grand-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Abundant Life Church, in Montrose, CO, at a later, safer time. Crippin Funeral Home, Motrose, CO, is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121