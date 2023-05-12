Pat (Wacker) Villacres
January 1, 1938 – March 10, 2020
Pat (Wacker) Villacres
January 1, 1938 – March 10, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Three years ago, on March 10, 2020, my mother, Pat (Wacker) Villacres, passed away in her sleep around dawn. Her last two years of life had been overshadowed by Alzheimer's disease, during which I was her caregiver. But her life shines brightly.
Pat loved music, her friends, and her family. She grew up in the hills of Peshastin and Wenatchee, WA, among the apple and cherry orchards her mother and father established and in the house they built. Pat sang in a band in her young days, but her greatest desire she always told me was to be a mother. The only thing in her way was a defective heart valve. Warned that her heart could be too weak for child bearing, she underwent experimental open-heart surgery and had her heart valve replaced. Both my brother and I were born because of her courage. When I was 12, she underwent the same surgery again, and received a metal heart valve which kept functioning decades beyond its expected usage for the rest of her life. Pat believed in miracles, so she became one.
For her 82 years, she brought love everywhere she went. If you were lucky enough to know her, you experienced this. Whether in her workplace, at church, at Costco, the bank, or the post office, she got to know you and would share a kind word and a smile. A squeeze of your hand. A small box of Ferrero Rocher at Christmas time.
Her epitaph reads “Love, plain and simple.” My brother's words. Love is what she brought to the world, and it resonates still.
Those of us deeply missing Pat: her daughter (myself), Nicole Villacres; son, Rich Villacres; grandchildren: Aja Villacres and Talon Villacres; beloved siblings, Geri (Dick) Walter, Judy (Fred) Logan, William (Lori) Wacker, and Kim (Jon) Burt; and all her precious nieces and nephews, who gave her so much love.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
