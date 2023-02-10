Patrica Ann (Abair) (Eastman) Sexton, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1931. Seven days later, she was adopted by Jesse and Elizabeth Abair. They were wonderful parents, and she had a very happy childhood. She attended high school at Holy Names Academy in Seattle, WA, and graduated in 1949. She went on to Providence School of Nursing for one year.
She married Carlton Eastman, and they had six children, and also adopted a boy. She and Carlton separated and 13 years later, she met and married Elmer Sexton. They were married for a very happy 27 years, until Elmer passed away in April of 2007. Patricia worked at Sav-Mart, Eye and Ear Optical, and B & L Distributing until she retired. After retiring, she and Elmer traveled, fished, and danced as often as they could.
She is survived by her children: David (Bev), Gregory (Therese), Theresa (Craig), Anthony (Nancy), Duane (Kim), Karen, and Thomas (Trudy); along with 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA. The family requests no flowers. Instead, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Alzheimers Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
