Patricia A. Alfred Kreun
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Patricia A. (Alfred) Kreun was born on April 16, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to Eva Alfred. She had two children: William Byers III and Robert Byers. She lived in Alaska before relocating to Wenatchee, in 1976. Pat worked at the Country Inn Restaurant for 26 years, before retiring at age 62. She passed away with her family at her side, in Spokane Valley, WA, on January 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by mother, Eva Alfred; step-father, Walter Alfred; sister, Janice Wolford; and ex-husband, Glen Kreun. Pat leaves behind her son and daughter-in law, William and Connie Byers; and son, Robert Byers; grandson, Justin Byers; granddaughters: Janelle Byers and Rachel Byers; great-granddaughter, Makayla Byers; and great-grandson, Boston Byers.
Her service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, followed by a reception at Country Inn Restaurant, 620 Valley Mall Pkwy., East Wenatchee, WA, at 3:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children’s Hospital, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA, 98105, in remembrance of Pat. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.