Patricia A. Dobbins
August 7, 1929 – September 7, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Patricia Ann Dobbins was born on August 7, 1929, in Los Angeles, CA, to Charles A. and Katherine E. (Ridlen) Kline. She married Donald John Dobbins on August 12, 1949, in La Crescenta, CA. Together, with their first two children, they moved to the Wenatchee Valley in the spring of 1955. Pat was a wonderful mother and homemaker in the early years, and became a champion grandmother and great-grandmother as the family grew.
She developed many good friendships over the years in the neighborhood: the Topaz Club, volunteering at school, and as a Bluebird and Cub Scout leader. Pat worked in the dental office of Dr. Daryl Miller, where she had a reputation of kindness. She loved to backpack and horse-pack to North Central Washington high lakes with her young family.
In later years, Pat was the selfless and dedicated caregiver for Don, as he was overcome with dementia for many years. On September 7, 2019, with family by her side, Pat followed along after Don, who left us in March of 2019. She loved to work in her yard, read, do crossword puzzles, and play scrabble. She was the wonderful gem who always drew the family together.
Pat leaves behind her sister, Peggy Martin of Yakima, WA; her dog, Ella; daughter, Karen (Howard) Marsh of Cheney, WA; and two sons: Bill (Linda) and Bob (Shari), both of East Wenatchee, WA. Pat had nine grandchildren: Adam, Tyler, and Julie Marsh, and Justin, Kelly, Michael, Matthew, David, and Daniel Dobbins; along with 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved their visits to Grandma Pat’s home.
The family thanks the staff of the Confluence Health Oncology Department and the Oncology floor at Central Washington Hospital for their friendly and competent care of Pat.
Memorial contributions in honor of Pat may be made to Women’s Resource Center of North Central Washington or a charity of your choice. A private family celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a future date.