Patricia Ann Cloke

Patty Cloke passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Madigan Army Medical Center. Patty was born in Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD, the second of six children born to Ernest T. and Anna M. Rice, now of Redmond, WA. As her sister said, "she was the best of us." She took joy in taking care of others and was known for never missing a birthday, an anniversary, or any other special occasion. Patty was steadfastly independent; she conquered illnesses and diseases; and she loved without reservation. She enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, often sent surprise gifts in the mail, and was thrilled by all things Hawaiian. Her friends and family miss her greatly.
As a Navy child, she lived in Virginia, England, Hawaii, and North Carolina before moving to Washington State. She was a 1968 graduate of Redmond High School and attended Central Washington College thereafter. In Redmond, WA, on February 23, 1974, she married William J. Cloke of Leavenworth, WA, and as an army wife, she lived in Colorado, Germany, Virginia, California, and Washington State.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, Ernest; and youngest brother, Denis. She is survived by her mother, Anna; husband, Bill Cloke; son, Chris Cloke (Danielle) of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Heather Cloke of LaConner, WA; grandchildren: Annalise and Beckett Mahaffie of Sedro Woolley, WA; siblings: Kathleen O'Neill (John) of Mount Vernon, WA, Ernie Rice (Tracy) of Ferndale, WA, Colleen Cristobal (Cliff) of Redmond, WA, and Maureen Thompson (Brian) of Ellensburg, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life attended by her immediate family, was held on May 15, 2022.
