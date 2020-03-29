Patricia Ann Cook
Monse, WA
Patricia Ann Cook, born Dorothy Ann Driessen, has passed away at the age of 88, in her home in Monse. “Pat” passed away on March 18, 2020, after several months of in-home care from her devoted husband, Elmo, following a stroke. Patricia was born on January 31, 1932, in the Spokane, WA, hospital. Her parents were Eli and Francis Driessen of Mount Hope, WA. Patricia has a brother, Gary Driessen, and a sister, Sandy Driessen-Sloan.
Patricia was married to Elmo E. Cook on September 9, 1949, at her parents home in Brewster, WA. They lived in Monse all 70+ years of their marriage, where they raised three sons. Pat did the bookwork on the computer (including payroll and taxes) for Cook Orchards, until she became ill at age 87. Imagine that, how many people do you know that at 87 can do much more than turn a computer on. So impressive! She also worked 39 years at Webster Furniture for Frank, and then for Dan Webster. She considered them family and loved them all.
Pat loved camping and fishing. Pat and Elmo took many camping trips over the years with a group of their friends, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing cards, and potluck meals that were amazing. Lots of laughs and memories.
Pat loved to read books. A trip to Barnes and Noble was a must; leaving with an arm full of books every time.
Pat also loved to knit, making afghans, scarfs, hats, and headbands, but what she worked on whether in the car, camping, or at home in her chair, was her dishcloths, colored differently for all our homes. She made sure we had a supply of those.
Pat also loved sports. She loved her Cubs and Zags! But loved watching her children and grandchildren play, most of all, not ever missing a game. She was their biggest fan.
My wish is that everyone is fortunate enough to know someone like “Pat”! Our family has gone through a lot of changes over the years and no matter who we bring into our lives, she welcomes and treats them like family. She had a calmness that is so rare, and was supportive beyond belief. This was an amazing lady!! At 80, she faced cancer and with her awesome attitude and determination, she BEAT IT!
Pat was survived by her husband, Elmo Cook; son, Darryl Cook and Valerie Pritchard; son, Jeff Cook and Kim Rose; and son, Duane Cook and wife, Teresa Cook; two granddaughters: Jamie Cook-Matthews and Megan Cook-Smith; three grandsons: Dustin Cook, Damon Cook, and Brent Cook; three great-grandchildren; and siblings: Gary Driessen and Sandy Driessen-Sloan.
There will not be a service at this time. Please take a moment to think of Pat, and remember her beautiful smile and big heart. Pat will be missed by so many people whose lives she touched. She is gone from our sight but not from our hearts.