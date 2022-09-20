Patricia Ann (English) Oberg
September 21, 1924 – March 23, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Patricia “Patty” Oberg passed away on March 23, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Leavenworth, WA, to Isaac C. and Bertie (Scarbrough) English, on September 21, 1924, the youngest of five children. She lived in Peshastin, WA, until the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in November, 1928. Patty attended Columbia Elementary School, H.B. Ellison Junior High School and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1942. Her teacher, Mrs. Vere DeVoe, recommended Patricia for a job at the Wenatchee YMCA, and she started working as Office Secretary on April 11, 1942, getting credit for her business classes and taking a two hour lunch so she could complete her English class requirement.
It was at the Y she met the love of her life, Elmer M. Oberg, who was working for his room at the Y, while attending Wenatchee Junior College.
They were married on April 16, 1944, at the Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church, when Elmer came home on leave. They went to Denver, CO, where Elmer was in training as an armorer gunner for the U.S. Army Air Corps. His next duty station was in Harlingen, TX, where Pat worked at Montgomery Ward as a salesperson. After a furlough home to Wenatchee, they were then stationed in Pueblo, CO, where Elmer was assigned to a B-24 Liberator bomber crew as a Sperry ball turret gunner. When the crew flew off to Italy in February of 1945, Pat returned to Wenatchee and worked again during the income tax season for CPA C.W. Franklin.
With the war over in Europe, Elmer came back to the States and they enjoyed R & R in Santa Monica, CA. Elmer was sent to Laredo, TX, to train as gunnery instructor and Pat was waiting at her uncle's home in Long Beach, CA, to see if she could join Elmer when Hiroshima was bombed. Pat did go to Laredo, and when the Japanese surrendered and the training was discontinued, Elmer was honorably discharged and they came home to Wenatchee.
Pat worked part-time for Mr. Franklin and was working full-time, until she “retired” to start their family. Their son, David, was born in 1949, followed by Ann, Margaret and Nancy. She continued to work part-time for Mr. Franklin during tax season, until caring for four little ones became a full-time job.
When Nancy was in fifth grade, Pat started working two hours a day at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, eventually increasing hours as the children got older. In 1973, she transferred to a full-time position at the Superintendent's office and retired in 1982, as an Assistant Accountant and Administrative Secretary. She then worked part-time for another year before “retiring” for good.
Pat had been a member of Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church since March 27, 1937. She was so proud when the church held its Centennial in 1992, and their four children all sang in the reunion choir, as they had all sung in the youth choirs for many years. Pat was active in Presbyterian Women, and was honored to receive their Woman of the Year Award in 1991. She was a circle member and a deacon, and treasured all the lasting friendships she had made through the years. After moving to Kirkland, WA, to live with her son, David, she became a member of Rose Hill Presbyterian Church.
Elmer and Pat were both very active in Lewis and Clark PTA and held many offices, including Co-Presidents, and both received the Golden Acorn Award from the State PTA in 1963. Pat felt very blessed that all four of their children graduated from Wenatchee High School with honors.
Elmer took his final flight on September 24, 2010. Pat was also pre-deceased by her parents, Isaac and Bertie English; her siblings: Homer and Alice English, Bob and Ella English, Fred and Julia English, Ethleyn English; her nephews: Robert E. English and Robert L. English, Jr. Surviving are her beloved children: David Oberg of Kirkland, WA, Ann and Bob Torkelson of South Bend, WA, Margaret and Syd France of Kirkland, WA, and Nancy and Sherman Knight of Kirkland, WA. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Thomas France and Christine, David France and Ashley, Kevin Torkelson, Alexandra Leggett and Shaun, Danielle Giles and Matt, and Michael Knight. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Vivian France and Henry Leggett; as well as several very special nieces; and nephew; and in-laws.
Until this point, the obituary you are reading was written by our mom. We would like to add that Mom was very artistic, creative, and had beautiful penmanship. She was an excellent seamstress, and proficient in knitting and embroidery. Mom was a great cook. She loved all things Snoopy, playing the piano, reading, and playing games on her iPad. She was witty and clever, and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Mom loved her family, and would do anything for us, whether it was just to listen and empathize with us, offer sage advice, watch over the grandchildren, plan family events, make every holiday special, but most of all, to be sure we knew we were loved.
We miss her warm smile, sparkling eyes, engaging laugh, and the way she could make you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
We miss you, Mom. Love You Forever and Always.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the Deacons' Fund at the church.