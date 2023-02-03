Patricia Ann (Harsh) Hansen
December 24, 1929 - January 28, 2023
Malaga, WA
(formerly of Mansfield, WA)
Patricia Ann Hansen, passed away on January 28, 2023, at the age of 93. She was born December 24, 1929, to George and Flossie May (Duncan) Harsh, in Omak, WA. Pat was raised in Omak, graduating from Omak High School. She attended Washington State University, and was then introduced to Ric Hansen, whom she married six months later on November 12, 1950. Pat and Ric lived in Mansfield, WA, on the Hansen wheat farm, where they raised their son, Chris, and daughter, Lisa.
Pat worked on the farm with Ric: driving wheat truck, going on parts runs, and making harvest meals. They also owned an apple orchard in Brewster, WA, together. Pat was involved in Eastern Star, the PTA and the Garden Club. Pat loved to garden, both flowers and vegetables. She had a passion for reading and classical music, and could often be found with a book, newspaper, or crossword. Being an avid Jeopardy fan, everyone knew not to call between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the evening. She was creative, making beautiful stained glass works, tiled tables, charcoal drawings, and sewing projects. Pat and Ric moved to Chelan, WA, in 1989. She loved to golf with her friends at both the Chelan Golf Club, and at Lake Woods in Bridgeport, WA. Pat and Ric attended many sporting events, with a special passion for girl's basketball. Together, they traveled to nearly all their granddaughter's basketball games, and were a fixture of the Mansfield Kernels fan base for many years.
Pat enjoyed traveling. In 1951, she and Ric watched the National League Baseball pennant game in New York, and witnessed The Shot Heard Round the World in person. She visited Europe several times with her daughter, and later, with her granddaughter. She took family trips to Hawaii and Disneyland; vacationed in Costa Rica and cruised through the Bahamas; and went on extended overnight guided hiking trips with Ric. Pat and Ric were best friends, and credited this commitment to one another for their long-lasting relationship, which spanned nearly 70 years. Pat felt blessed to have such wonderful family, and so enjoyed her two granddaughters through the years as they grew into wonderful young women; she simply adored the great-grandchildren. Pat was loved and will be remembered.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ric; and her three siblings: Vera Lu Miehls, Ran Harsh, and Rosemary Christensen. She is survived by her son, Chris (Shirley); daughter, Lisa (Brian); granddaughters, Megan (Miles) Magnuson and Robin (Matthew) Reid; and great-grandchildren: Violet, Lark, and Georgia Magnuson, and James and Luke Reid.
Special thanks to Tuscany Cottage for her care, especially Misty and Melanie. If desired, memorials may be made in Pat's name to Mansfield Scholars Foundation: P.O. Box 642, Mansfield, WA, 98830; or the Mansfield Museum and Historical Society: P.O. Box 274, Mansfield, WA, 98830. At her request there will be no services.