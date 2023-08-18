Patricia Ann (Hughes) Maxey
June 19, 1936 – July 17, 2023
Patricia Ann (Hughes) Maxey
June 19, 1936 – July 17, 2023
Entiat, WA
Pat went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2023, following a brief illness. On June 19, 1936, Patricia Ann Hughes, along with her twin brother, William “Bill” Hughes, were born to Harry and Mildred Hughes, in Wenatchee, WA. At just six days old, they lost their mother to a breif illness.
At this time, Mildred's good friend, Gladys DuPuis, took “Patsy and Billy” and raised them to adulthood. Pat attended school in Entiat, WA. And she graduated in 1954. She married the love of her life, William “Rick\Bill” Maxey, and they were married on November 19, 1954 in Entiat. They moved to the Seattle area where they raised their two wonderful kids, Paula Lynn and Douglas William. Pat was blessed to be able to stay at home and raise their kids while Rick worked. In their spare time, they enjoyed camping with friends, traveling to see family and playing cards. Pat was also on a bowling league. After Rick retired, they moved back to Entiat. Pat joined the Eagles Club, and drove to Wenatchee a couple of times a week to play cribbage.
When it came time to be grandparents, there is nothing they enjoyed more than to spend time with their grandkids. Pat enjoyed making sure she had a big holiday meal ready to go for her family, or Easter eggs ready for an Easter egg hunt. Pat tried to make sure she attended her grandkid's sporting events and extracurricular events; she was a great cheerleader! She always had a smile, a hug, and a “I am so proud of you” message right afterwards. Pat's sense of humor, her way of keeping her family on their toes, and her big hugs, will all be greatly missed.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Paula Gifford of Entiat, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Debbie Maxey of Pomeroy, WA; grandkids: Carina (Flint) Neely of Wenatchee, WA, Cody Gifford of Wenatchee, WA, Jacob (Jessy) Maxey of Othello, WA, and Jeremy Maxey of Maui, HI; eight grandkids; sister, Mary (Rick) Mayo of East Wenatchee, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry; mother, Mildred; husband of 52 years, Rick Maxey; sister, Marion Snowden; twin brother, Bill Hughes; and great-niece, Stacy Hughes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., in her back yard at 2727 Entiat Way, Entiat, WA. Bring your favorite potluck dish and chair. Everyone is welcome. The family is in charge of arrangements.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.