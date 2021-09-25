Patricia Ann “Pat” Moyer
April 1, 1930 – September 16, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Patricia Ann "Pat" Moyer of Leavenworth, WA, was born to David and Aura Craig, on April 1, 1930, in Ashtabula, OH, and passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021. Pat lived a life worth living, was passionate about making the best of every situation, and took the time to appreciate the little things. She had the ability to deeply connect with people in a meaningful way and was truly the pillar of her family and loved by many.
At age 11, Pat and her family moved to Charleston, SC, where she and her three older sisters were raised. Pat graduated from Chicora High School in Charleston, in 1947, and married in 1948. She was blessed with five children in six years: twins, Lynn and Annie, David, Charles, and Heidi. Her children filled her heart and home with love and joy. After she divorced, Pat met the love of her life, Harold, while he was visiting his sister in South Carolina and in 1964, she and her children traveled across the country by car to Aberdeen, WA, to join Harold and they married. Pat quickly welcomed Harold’s daughter, Linda, into her heart and together Pat and Harold raised their six children.
Pat enjoyed a successful career in banking and rose to the rank of the Bank of the Pacific’s Branch Manager and later retired from Industrial Maintenance, Inc. as a bookkeeper. Upon their retirement, Pat and Harold moved to Wenatchee, WA, and enjoyed traveling the country in their RV. They were active members of the Eagles Lodge, loved exploring antique shops, and frequently entertained friends.
Following Harold’s passing, Pat moved to Leavenworth, WA, where she was very involved with her family and many friends, who she loved dearly. For the past eight years, Pat was a resident at Mountain Meadows, where she developed deep relationships with the staff and residents, who became her extended family. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing cards, sharing drinks and laughs, and typically leaving mayhem in their wake. She collected important things like rocks and tall socks, loved gardening and plants, and always had the newest technology to play her games on. She was well read and highly intelligent but never could spel. Later in life, Pat began a deep, committed relationship with Jeff Bezos and helped keep the lights on at Amazon. She loved sports and always had a game or match on tv when you stopped by. She was someone people liked spending time with. People of every age loved her and appreciated her, and she welcomed them.
She is survived by her sister, Louise; and loving children: Lynn Stirling, Annie (Mike) Horey, David Rudd, Linda (Dave) Wentworth, Chuck (Janette) Moyer, and Heidi (Steve) Bailey. Pat was an amazing mother, who took great pride in her children and their families. She was “Grammy” to 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Her life was blessed with many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Her family will remember her as someone who loved them perfectly and felt truly honored to share in their lives. And because her family loved her greatly, we shall miss her and honor her in our actions every day. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her husband, Harold; parents, David and Aura; sisters: Jeanette and Katherine; as well as her grandsons: Christiaan and Jimmy; and great-grandson, Cade. While those of us on earth will greatly mourn our loss, we find comfort knowing she has been reunited with those who have been waiting for her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Meadows for making the last years of her life so happy and enjoyable.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in her honor to Mountain Meadows, 320 Park Ave., Leavenworth, WA, 98826 and will be directed to special activities to enhance the lives of the residents and staff.
You are invited to view Pat’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can leave memories for the family. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.