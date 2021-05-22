Patricia Ann Thompson Gerard
Tacoma, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Patricia Ann Thompson Gerard AKA "Patty" of St. John, WA, died suddenly of heart failure, in Tacoma, WA, on Sunday morning, February 21, 2021. Patty was the eldest of three children born to Alvin and Grace Giles Thompson, on September 21, 1938, in St John. She grew up in Palisades, WA, then the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, attending East Wenatchee Junior High, "The Thunderbirds '53" and upon graduating from Wenatchee High School, "WAWA '56", she set off to California! Mom had a very adventurous life living in Long Beach, CA, and Hollywood, CA, during the late 50's through the late 60's. She then went back to the Washington area and resided in Seattle, Marysville, Spokane, WA and down to Manhattan Beach, CA. Her final residence in Tacoma, WA.
A fun fact that her family would like to share: Patty worked at Todd-A-O Studios in Los Angeles, CA, during the 60's, and at the time, they were editing and dubbing the movie, “The Sound Of Music”. Patty was called in to help out. Next time you watch that film, when you hear the "gasp" from Liesel while hiding in the Abby, that voice is actually Patty's.
Patty will be remembered for making lifelong friends wherever she lived. Numerous people have commented that she was a “free spirit and a cool person,” and her family completely agrees. She loved living near the ocean and soaking up the sun's rays, embracing her creative spirit, and being an avid Seahawks fan.
Patty was a mother of two daughters: Gigi and Leslie; and a proud grandmother to Jordan, Tavis, and Allegra. She will be greatly missed by her brothers: James "Jim" (Wendy) Thompson, and Lyle (Donna) Thompson; nieces and nephews: Lisa, Teresa, Randy, Andrea, Lyle, Jr., and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace E. Thompson and Alvin R. Thompson; aunt, Hazel Peters (nee Giles); grandparents, James and Elizabeth Giles (nee Gosney); and her beloved dog, Rocky.
Please visit the obituary page at Neptune Society to leave a message for the family or share a story. https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/tacoma-wa/patricia-gerard-10068647.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to: Plant a tree in her memory at https://tree.tributestore.com/, University of Washington Medicine Transplant at https://www.accelerate
med.org/give, or Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.
org/donation
A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, with the family in attendance.