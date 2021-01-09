Patricia Anne Stoudt

Patricia Anne Stegeman Stoudt
Leavenworth, WA
Patricia Anne “Pat” Stegeman Stoudt, of Leavenworth, WA, died on December 7, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1930, in Leavenworth, WA, to John Stegeman and Henreka Agnus Parkins. The eldest of nine children, Pat helped tend to her younger siblings and assisted with never-ending farm chores. After surviving the Depression and during World War II, Pat’s family moved from their large farm, known as “The Stegeman Dairy” to their “Eagle Creek Ranch”. Days were consumed with long hours of hard work, contributing to Pat’s strong work ethic and compassionate heart.
Pat was blessed with a beautiful voice. At 18 years of age, Pat was offered a full scholarship to a Seattle Music Conservatory. She chose to sacrifice this opportunity, in order to assist an ailing family member. Pat used her singing talent throughout her life, as she sang in church choirs and musicals. Pat was also artistic, enjoyed the arts, and was an avid antique collector.
In the late 1940’s, Pat met the love of her life, Tom Stoudt. They married and were blessed with four children. The Stoudt family farmed their property in the Icicle River Valley. Pat remained extremely active in her community. She was a member of The United Methodist Church and the Washington State and National Grange associations for over 70 years. For decades, Pat belonged to the Autumn Leaf Festival Association, was a member of the Royal Bavarians, sang with the Village Voices, and acted as board member of the Cascade Orchard Irrigation. Pat and her husband stayed active in 4-H. One of her proudest moments was representing her community as the 1999 Royal Lady. Patricia’s gracious spirit and generous heart will never be forgotten.
Pat is survived by her four children: Prudence Stoudt-McRae of Seattle, WA; Tom R. Stoudt, Jr. of Pennsylvania; Rosemary Ann Stoudt of Montana; and LaRoy Stoudt of Seattle, WA. Pat is also survived by her sister, June Racus; four brothers, Bill, Jack, Dave, and Bert Stegeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Stoudt.
A private Family Memorial is planned. Memorial donations can be made to the United Methodist Church, 418 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826.