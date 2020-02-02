Patricia Diane Borchers

Patricia Diane "Pat" Borchers
January 14, 1961 - January 21, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Pat grew up in Malaga, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1979. She attended college at Spokane Falls Community College and Wenatchee Valley College. She worked at Meredith's Hallmark, Washington Trust Bank (for 26 years), Confluence Health, and Eagle Administration. At each of these, she made a tremendous impact and touched many lives.
She volunteered her extra time with The American Heart Association, Kiwanis club, and was a YWCA board member. Her favorite past time was scrapbooking life's memories. She would attend scrap retreats with her special group of scrapbooking friends and also loved to yard sale on Saturday mornings, whenever possible.
Pat lived for her family. Brick was her high school sweetheart and love of her life. Brynn and Bryce were her pride and joy. Her grandchildren, Madisyn and Rylin, were the inspiration that kept her strong through any challenge she faced. Her character and spirit will forever live with all who knew her.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Brick; daughter, Brynn (Justin) Page; son, Bryce; granddaughter, Madisyn; grandson, Rylin; father, Joe Grigsby; brother, Don; mother-in-law, Marion (Bill) Bender; and father-in-law, Ron (Kathy) Borchers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betsy Grigsby.
An informal Celebration of Pat’s Life will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Pybus Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA. Memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.