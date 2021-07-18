Patricia Diane Renew
February 8, 1952 - June 3, 2021
Wenatchee , WA
Patricia Diane (Knowles) Renew was born in Georgia and moved to Washington, while working for USDA. She will be remembered for her kindness, her little gifts to everyone, and always remembering birthdays. She supported others through groups such as NAMI and TOPS and was a mental health advocate. She was married once and never had children of her own, but helped raised her sister's daughter, Lynne. Her cats were her children and comfort.
She is survived by her cat Ashes; two of her four brothers: Lee (Ruth) Knowles of Wenatchee, WA, and Joe Knowles of Georgia; her "should've been my" daughter, Lynne Couch-Harris of Belize; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins; who all called her "Aunt Pat". She is reunited with her sister, Jeannie; brothers: Carl and Lester; and her cats: Rocky, Ollie, Missy, and Mac.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. In her memory, please donate to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, NAMI, 18 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/, and always be kind to others.
We love you Aunt Pat!