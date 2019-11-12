Patricia E. (Paul) Cleek
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Patricia E. Paul was born on April 24, 1932, in Seward, AK, to Roger and Elaine Paul. The family moved to Chelan, WA, when Patricia "Pat" was a baby. Her father, a pharmacist, purchased what became known as Paul's Drugstore. There, Pat was joined by her brother, Mike, and sister, Helen. The family lived first at Minneapolis Beach and then, moved to a home just above the bridge with a spectacular view up lake. Being so close to the lake, Pat spent many hours swimming, which became her full-time recreation. She graduated from Chelan High School in 1950, and from there, went to Washington State College, and then to Seattle, WA, where she worked at a bank. Not being thrilled with banking, she answered an ad in the newspaper offering career jobs in the Department of State. The interview for the job revealed that she had never been married, had never kissed a boy, and that she could be trusted not to reveal the nature of her work or information about it, to anyone. She was also encouraged not to date the local boys. She soon found herself in Washington D.C. learning encrypted communications. Now, with her Top Security Clearance, she was assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain. While there, she could spend her time off seeing more of Europe.
She came home in 1960 for a vacation. She had her ticket for her next assignment in Tehran, Iran, when she learned that her mother had terminal cancer. Pat returned her ticket and resigned from her job to stay home and care for her mother. She got a job at the local telephone company. It was an outdated facility then, where callers were met with, "Number, please". Calls were then connected manually by cord. The system sits in the Chelan Museum today.
Pat had a friend who knew a fellow that worked at the power company, (Chelan County PUD) and was raising his six year old son, Larry Jr. They were introduced and began dating. Soon, he proposed to her. He figured that if he worked at the electric company, he could "light up her life". They made the connection and were married at the Little Log Church in downtown Chelan. On October 21, 1961, she became Mrs. Larry Cleek. They began to grow their family with the birth of Logan, who was soon followed by Leo. Now, Pat was a mother and Larry Jr. had two brothers. A short time later, they met the real "Light of the World" and were baptized in the Holy Spirit while attending a church camp with a focus of supporting foreign missionaries who had lost support from home. On the way home from the meeting, Larry Jr. excitedly said, "I can't uncurl my toes!". We were all excited as a new life had begun.
Just after Larry retired from the Chelan County PUD, in 1987, Larry and Pat began a full time babysitting job caring for Tim and Amy Scheumann, children of Stan and Donna Scheumann. After several years, they retired again.
Pat's two main interests were helping to save babies who were destined to be killed by abortion and to see Godly people in government. Her participation in saving babies got her arrested in Bellevue, WA, and she spent one night in King County jail. The arresting officer told the group that he had never arrested such peaceful and polite people. He really did not care for the assignment. In 1988, Pat began to get active in supporting Pat Robertson for President. She began recruiting people to get active in starting at the precinct level...as "grass roots" as you can get. Her efforts resulted in getting chosen to the County, and then, State Conventions as a delegate. She tried to be low key in her involvement, as that was her nature. Her participation resulted in being one of 56 delegates to represent Washington State at the National Republican Convention in New Orleans, LA.
Pat also had a low key personal ministry...first to newly arrived orchard workers from Mexico, and then, to people on an individual basis, mostly to those who had nothing to give back. She also liked giving out Chick Tracts, often inserting them in envelopes and returning to creditors at the end of each month.
Larry and Pat celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 21, 2019.
Larry Jr., and his wife, Sharon, added to the family grandchildren: Karissa, Jonathan, Michael, and Laurie. Jonathan, and his wife, Aubree, added great-grandchildren: Joanna, Kayden, and William. Michael, and his wife, Stephanie, added great-granddaughters: Ruby and Eloise. Logan, and his wife, Tricia, added to the family grandsons: Alex, Ian, and Andy. Leo, and his wife, Juanita, added to the family two more grandchildren: Natalie and Winston. Pat will be greatly missed.
The family is thankful for all the assistance of the medical staff at Confluence Health.
The Funeral Service will be held at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 Methow St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.