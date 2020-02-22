Patricia Elaine Tillou - Doles
July 6, 1946 - February 16, 2020
Laguna Vista, TX
(formerly Wenatchee, WA)
Patricia Tillou Doles born in Fond du Lac, WI, to Byron and Ruby Tillou. She graduated Mayville High and was employed at CMI Orchards in Wenatchee, WA. She was married to George Doles and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #10, East Wenatchee, WA.
Survived by husband, George Doles; sons: Robert Goodwin, Tom Bellamy, both of East Wenatchee, WA, and daughter, Dianna Doles of Owasso, MI. Preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christine Courtney.
There will be no service as per Pat's request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.