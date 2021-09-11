Patricia Hambelton was born on January 16, 1926, in San Diego, CA, to Alvin L. and Rilla Ball Owen. She had a wonderful life and passed away at the age of 95, on August 28, 2021. Pat grew up in San Diego, and Yakima, WA, prior to living in Seattle, WA, and graduating from Franklin High School. She attended the University of Washington for two years, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. During this time she skied, had fun, and worked as a Boeing draftsman.
On November 3, 1945, Pat married Harold Hambelton after he returned from WWII overseas service; Pat was 19. This was the beginning of 66 years together. Pat and Harold moved to Pullman, WA, where he graduated in Horticulture. To help with finances, Pat worked in the Pullman Health Care Center. After Harold’s graduation, they moved to Tieton, WA. Pat and Harold carried on the family orchard at the intersection of Hambelton and North Tieton Road. Pat subbed as the Tieton postmaster and collected little pitchers and glass with her antique group.
Pat and Harold’s prime recreation, in addition to international and domestic trips, was boating. They spent some time on the salt in Western Washington, but their main loves were the Columbia River, Lake Chelan, and Priest Lake. Pat also loved vacationing in Hawaii, where she soaked in the winter sunshine and laughed by the pool with Harold and their friends. Pat also valued time with her dear friends. Over the years, Pat loved being with her family, reading, Christmas, teddy bears, red geraniums, and making pies.
Pat moved from Tieton to Yakima in 2011, and then to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2015. Her final years were at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, where she was helped by caring staff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; grandson, Scott (Mike and Kathy); and brother, Alvin. Pat is survived by her two sons and their families: Mike (Kathy) and Dave (Marilyn); four grandchildren: Jeff (Corey), Mark (Wendy), Teresa, Alan (Helen); and six great-grandchildren: Toby, Ashlyn, Parker, Hazel, William, and Eliza; as well as nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Marjorie (Russ). Pat will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Graveside Service at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima, WA, will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
