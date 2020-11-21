Patricia Herbert Steed
Wenatchee, WA
Patricia Herbert Steed, our beloved mother, grana, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully early on November 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, son, daughter-in-law, and long time friend, Sue Lueders. Pat was born March 14, 1926, to Theodore Chipman Herbert and Ruth Barlow, in Sterling, ID. She was the oldest of five children. Her mother passed away when she was 12 and her father raised the children alone. They worked on the farm and learned the value of hard work from their mother and father.
She married Jay E. Steed on October 6, 1945. They lived in Clearfield, UT, where Vicki Lyne and Craig were born, and then moved to Ely, NV, where Patsy and Karen were born. Dad was the manager of the Ely Daily Times and Mom ran the stationary store. Later, they bought Hilltop Drug, where we all worked. They lived in Ely for 18 years and then moved to Wenatchee, in 1966. Mom and Dad started Commercial Printing with their shop at 130 S. Wenatchee Ave., next to Bob's Radio and TV. Later, they sold the printing shop and had J's Litho in their backyard, where they did printing until 2013, when Dad passed away. Dad and Mom did everything together and would have been married for 75 years, this past October 2020.
Pat was called Grana by all her posterity and they all knew they were her favorite. She called each one on their birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” to them. She was active in their lives and loved and cherished each one. Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and we were sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple, in 1965. She was the most loving and inclusive person who genuinely was interested in everyone. She devoted her life to her family, her love of the gospel, and her friends (who included everyone she met), She was such an example of service, whether visiting or helping others, talking about weather patterns, telling you all the wonderful friends she'd talk to or seen that day, or driving cancer patients. She loved life and everyone loved her! Almost all of her grandchildren were present to say their goodbye's to her before she passed from this life journey. It was a great family reunion!
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay; daughter, Patsy; brother, Duane; and sister, Marilyn; and grandsons: Timothy Blackmore and Jacob Brisbine. She is survived by daughter, Vicki Lyne Brisbine (Ted); son, Craig Herbert Steed (Ruth); and daughter, Karen Steed Babst (Ron); sister, Ruth Mae Adams; and brother, Victor Herbert; 18 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
She was buried next to the love of her life, Jay, on November 6, 2020, at Clearfield, UT. A special thanks to the Hospice staff at Central Washington Hospital and to Jeffrey Wilson and staff at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial in Wenatchee is pending, due to COVID.