Patricia Jean Bond Fischer

Patricia Jean "Patt" Bond Fischer
Wenatchee, WA
Patricia Jean "Patt" Bond Fischer, beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend, left her earthly burdens behind, on September 19, 2020, at the age of 86. Born in Nehawka, NE, Patt graduated from Camdenton High School in Missouri, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Education. She continued her education by earning a Master of Arts degree at San Francisco State University. As a teacher in Missouri, Florida, Georgia, and many years, at Farallone View Elementary School, in Montara, CA, Patt was an amazing mentor and role model to students of all ages, from kindergarten through college. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of art and nature with her students and her own children. Her love of animals, the outdoors, and travel are reflected in her various forms of art. Her work has won numerous awards, and has been displayed in galleries in California and Washington, as well as in the homes of many family members and friends. Patt was an active member of the California Senior Tennis Association for many years and enjoyed traveling to matches with teammates and friends. As a member of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Pacifica, CA, she cherished her church friends, her role as a Deacon, and a member of the bell choir. She enjoyed skiing, horseback riding, hiking, working with plants in her garden, and travel. Her greatest loves, however, were her two children. In 2010, Patt moved to Wenatchee, WA, and devoted her last years to visiting her children and traveling with them. She and Terry shared several trips to Europe, Canada, and to the eastern portions of the U.S. Bob and Nancy shared trips throughout the Pacific Northwest, the West Coast, and many trips to the Pacific Ocean with her. Those who were blessed to know Patt can attest to her kind and loving soul. She will be missed.
Patt is survived by her son, Bob (Nancy) of Brewster, WA; daughter, Terry Jean (Dwayne) of Elk Grove, CA; sister, Shirley (Todd) Hannah; nephews: Craig (Laurie) and Mark Hannah; niece, Kristy (Butch) Green; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 48 years, Ron Fischer; her parents, Fern and John Bond; and a half-brother, Johnny Bond.
At Patt’s request there will be no services, and the family will gather to honor her wish to have her remains spread at various locations that she loved. Donations in Patt’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice; as she cared deeply about many causes, all people, and animals.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Confluence Health, the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care, and Hospice of Wenatchee for their care and attention to our mother.
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.