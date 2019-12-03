Patricia Kay Daniels
Wenatchee, WA
Patricia Kay Daniels died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 75. She was a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee, WA. area, working for the United States Postal Service for 30 years.
Her survivors include fiancée, James Duren; and son, Mickey Lee Daniels. She was preceded in death by husband, Norman Daniels; mother, June Hummel; and brother, Mike Hummel.
At her request, no services or viewing will be held. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.