Patricia Liane Sepanen
August 27, 1943 - July 28, 2021
Renton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Patricia "Patti" Sepanen was born on August 27, 1943, in Bellingham, WA, to Joe and Gwen Cearlock. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, when she was young. Patti graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1961. During her time there, she enjoyed being a majorette and part of the Wenatchee Youth Circus. In the circus, Patti was an acrobat on the flying trapeze, swinging ladder, neck swirl, roman ladders, spanish web, and tumbling. In addition, she also walked the incline cable and high wire.
After high school, Patti moved to Seattle, WA, and began working at the telephone company. Patti met her husband, Dave, soon after moving to Seattle. Dave and Patti married on August 18, 1967, and would have celebrated their 54th anniversary this month. Patti retired from the telephone company in 1990. In 1993, Dave and Patti moved to Indonesia, where Dave took a job as a marketing consultant for Indonesian Airlines. They lived there almost two years with lots of adventures.
Patti enjoyed spending time with her family and their many friends of over 50 years, that she called family. She loved to organize, shop, help others, and sports! She was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, and University of Washington Huskies, and attended many games. They were original Seahawk season ticket holders.
We were blessed to have her in our lives for as long as we did. People describe Patti as the glue of the family and friends. She brought people together and always did for others. She never failed to make people smile, laugh, tell good stories, and make people feel comfortable.
Patti passed away in her home in Renton, WA, on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at 3:01 p.m., after bravely facing Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her family. Throughout her illness, she continued to show her kind heart while remaining grateful and sweet, true to her character. She was loved so much and will be missed deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Sepanen of Renton, WA; daughters: Kelli (Lance) Proctor of Huntsville AL, Kristi (Ed) Korolak and Karri (Brian) LaBree, all of Renton, WA; sisters: Sheri (Pat) Allen of Wenatchee, WA, and Karlene Bickel of Bothell, WA; brothers: Dan Endrizzi of Whitefish, MT, and Tim and Mike Endrizzi, both of Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Merrily Cearlock of Richland, WA; Marla and Chuck Knudson of Pasco, WA; and her grandkids: Jacob Korolak of Yakima, WA, Kayla Proctor of Puyallup, WA, Camille Korolak of Seattle, WA, Marques Proctor of Huntsville AL, and Nathan and Gabe LaBree of Renton, WA. She also left behind 15 nieces and nephews including: Teresa and Jim Cearlock, Janice Holterhoff, Ken and Bo Allen, Jody and Chris Cearlock, Synette Williamson, Tara Cook, Kristin Soltero, Molly Fossum, Jason Bickel, Rebecca Endrizzi, and Staci Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Cearlock in March of 1982; step-father, Chet Endrizzi in January of 1998; mother, Gwen Endrizzi in November of 2008; brothers: Dennis Cearlock in July of 2007 and Jim Cearlock in December of 2007; sister, Sharlene Soltero in October of 2017; brother-in-law, Don Soltero in May of 2018; father-in-law, Carl Sepanen in July of 1996; and mother-in-law, Marion Sepanen in August of 2014; brother-in-law, Tommy Sepanen July of 1988; and nephew, Charlie Knudson in June of 2006.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/, Wenatchee Youth Circus at http://www.wenatcheeyouthcircus.com/, or Kent Hope Women's Shelter at http://kenthope.org/.