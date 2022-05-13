Patricia Mae Tift
Brewster, WA
Patricia Mae Tift, of Brewster, WA, passed away on April 19, 2022, at the age of 92, at her home from natural causes. Pat was born on October 13, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA, to Edwin and Grace Pitcher. After her father, Edwin, died in December 1929, Pat moved with her mother and brother to Twisp, WA to live with family. Grace remarried to Charles Marsh and the family moved again, first to Peshastin, WA, and then Wallace, ID, before finally settling in Wenatchee, WA.
All this moving during her adolescence instilled a spirit of independence in Pat. This, together with her strong work ethic and being a prodigious reader, made Pat a stellar student. Pat graduated from Wenatchee High School at age 17 and went on to earn a degree in Library Science from the University of Washington. She returned to Wenatchee where she used her knowledge and love of books to work as a librarian for what is now the North Central Washington Regional Library. Always fond of adventure, Pat's favorite part of the job was journeying to the remote libraries of Lake Wenatchee, Holden Village, and Stehekin to replenish their books and publications.
Pat found a kindred spirit in Paul Tift, a local mechanic and stock car racer. Paul and Pat married in Coeur d'Alene, ID, in 1956, and after a few years of hard work and saving money, the two purchased land on Brewster Flat in Okanogan County, so they could realize their dream of orcharding. After planting their first Golden Delicious trees in 1959, Paul and Pat moved to Brewster, WA with their two young children. Pat was an energetic mother who instilled a sense of independence in her children at a young age, allowing them to ride alone around the many orchards and hide-aways of the area on either motorcycle or horseback. She led by example teaching them to enjoy literature, good food, music, travel, and lively discussions.
Pat cared deeply for her family and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for always having a book by her side, her sharp wit, delicious pies, and beautiful handknit gifts; personalized Christmas stockings were a favorite. Pat and Paul were members of St. James Episcopal Church in Brewster for many years. Pat is dearly missed by her immediate and extended family. Pat leaves behind her daughter, Siri Tift; son-in-law, Kurt Wyant: and grandchildren: Ian Wyant, Kyra Johnson and Bridget Wyant. Pat is also survived by her brother-in-law, Orlo Tift: and sister-in-law, Ida McCoy.
Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Locust Grove Cemetery in Brewster at a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the American Red Cross in Pat Tift's honor. A Celebration of Life will be held in June at the family cabin on Lake Chelan. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.