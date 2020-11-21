Patricia N. Paton Sawyer
December 27, 1929 - November 14, 2020
Gig Harbor, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Pat passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Kenneth and Norine Paton. She was a proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of six. Pat spent her youth in Wenatchee, graduating from high school, in 1948. Her first two years of college were at Washington State University, where she pledged the Alpha Phi sorority. Then, in 1950, Pat transferred to University of Washington, in Seattle, where she met John, who was also a UW student at the time. She graduated from the University of Washington, in 1952. One highlight of her college experience, was skiing competitively for the UW team, where she claims the boys could not keep up.
It was a passion and creative talent in floral arranging, which provided Pat with tremendous joy throughout her life, as she shared this gift with many friends and neighbors, as a leader in Garden Club.
Pat and John were avid travelers; they would take extended vacations to Maui, HI, and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, during their golden years. Most of all, she loved spending time at Lake Wenatchee with her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her children: Susan (Dale) Eldredge and Doug (Vanessa) Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; and their first son, Tom.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org/.