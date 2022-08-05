Patricia “Pat” Browning
May 13, 1944 – July 20, 2022
Quincy, WA
Our dear mother and grandmother, Patricia “Pat” Browning passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with the love of her family surrounding her.
Mom was born in Arizona to Edward and Ethel O'Connor on May 13, 1944. At a young age, she had a special gift for animals; she loved all creatures great and small. If a wing was broken, she would fix it; if an animal was hungry, she would feed it. Her love for animals continued on through her years. The ones that stole her heart and the loves of her life were her German Shorthairs (all passed away now). It was a normal thing at my mother's house to be sitting at the table visiting with friends or family with her dog, Ronnie, sitting across from you in a chair waiting to join in the conversation. We were talking a couple weeks ago about going to heaven, she said she was looking forward to going, but most of all she was looking forward to meeting her dogs at the Rainbow Bridge. She said there, they'll all be reunited again and they'll walk across the bridge together.
My mother was known in the community for saving pheasant eggs, hatching them out and releasing them back into the wild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ethel O'Connor; her husband, the man who adored her and all her animals, Loren Browning. She is survived by her daughter, Chantell Graham; son, Wade Henson; and five step-children: David, Jeff (Kim), and Todd Browning, Tammie (Jack) Brown and Brian Browning; 11 grandkids: Andy, Kevin, Justin, Michael, Chloe, Rachel, Luke, Jacob, Emily, Jason, Heather, Laynee, and Mandi. She had five great-grandchildren: Saulomon, Simon, Haven, Isabella “Bella” Paige, Cooper, Audrey, and Mellie.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts, mom.
We are in the process of arranging a Celebration of Life picnic. Details will be provided when arranged. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
