Patricia “Pata” Carolyne Wells, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, unexpectedly passed on. Pat was raised in the small town of Malott, WA, by her parents, Hope and Oscar Pitts. Shortly after she graduated from high school, she met and married Zeke Wells.
The young couple built a life in Bridgeport, WA. They had two daughters: Melissa and Rene. Patricia was diagnosed with type one diabetes. She battled this disease for the rest of her days. She did not let it control her, but sought to control it. Pat operated a beauty shop out of her home for many years. Following her divorce in 1982, Patricia moved to Spokane, WA. Her new career began at the Spokane Regional Health District. At age 50, Pat earned her degree at Eastern Washington University. She went on to pass the Washington State Health Educator's exam. She worked closely with the Spokane Interstate Fair Board to get handwashing stations placed at the fair. Pat met Jerry at the Stockyards, dancing, of course. They were married in 1987. Pat had a passion for beauty. She loved to garden and paint. Her family was very important to her.,especially her grandkids. Nan made every effort to attend the important events in their lives. Nan was so proud when each grandkid graduated from college. Pat was drawn to the water. Boating on the Columbia River and Omak Lake, owning a cabin on Deer Lake, and retiring with Jerry on the Pend Oreille River.
She is survived by husband, Jerry; Melissa, Bob and Josie Fennen; Rene, Mike, Amanda, and Nick Bettinson; Tom, Khan, and Kole Pitts.
Pat's Memorial will be at the Malott Grange, at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023. There will be a light lunch following the service. The family would like all that knew Pat to draw their favorite memory on paper, sign and include a caption, and bring your drawing to the service or mail to: Rene Bettinson 5904 W. Ridgecrest Dr., Spokane, WA, 99208.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.