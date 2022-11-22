Patricia “Patty” Duggan

Patty Duggan, 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2022. Patty was born in Tacoma, WA, to Norm and Elma Massie, and big brother, Don. She attended Fife High School and graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in computer science. On November 12, 1977, she married her husband, Randy Duggan.
Patty retired from work at Confluence Health in 2017, and spent the last five years traveling back and forth from Spokane, WA, to Mount Vernon, WA, to spoil her five grandkids rotten. She was incredibly devoted to her husband, wide circle of friends, and family.
Patty was well known for her award-winning apple pie (1st place at the Cashmere Apple Days festival!), her belief that birthdays were not official unless you had cake with grandma, and her love and support of those around her.
To know Patty was to love her. She would be the first there to help in times of need, always available to listen to her daughter's petty (or large) problems and find a coupon for Randy's weekly Papa Murphy's pizza.
Patty had a tremendously busy social schedule, though she loved to think of herself as a hermit. She met often with old co-workers, friends in her condo community, the sixth-grade moms group (from when her 36-year-old daughter was in sixth grade) and friends from high school and college.
The outpouring of love in text, calls, and flowers, shows just how much she was loved by everyone. Patty, “Patty-wack,” “Wack,” “P. Mayo,” “Mayo,” “Grandma,” “Granny,” “Mom” and “Mom-Pig,” will leave an incredibly large hole in the lives of her family, her husband of 45 years, Randy; her daughters: Melanie and Diana; sons-in-law: Marcus and Darryl; grandkids: Wyatt, Grace, Hazel, Juniper and Bennett; brother, Donald Massie; and sister-in-law, Liz. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Norm and Elma.
A Celebration of Patty's full and generous Life will be held after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Citizen Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Her family would love to hear your fond memories of her at the memorial website hosted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.