Patricia “Patty” Jean McClellan was born on February 17, 1938, in Duluth, MN, to parents, Harold Edmunds and Hazel Hodgen. Patty attended Manson High School in Manson, WA, and she was proud to be the 1956 Manson Apple Blossom Princess.
She married her husband, Don McClellan, on July 28, 1956. Shortly after, Don and Patty moved to Boron, CA, where she worked as a dental assistant for about eight years. The couple was able to relocate back to Manson, with their three children: Kelly, Lori, and Russ.
Once home, Patty became a mainstay at the local Seafirst Bank, where her legendary smile and kindness became well known. She stayed until she retired. Anyone lucky enough to meet Patty, walked away feeling blessed. She always had a smile and kind words for all, she was one of the most gracious and generous people on the planet, and was never without a smart outfit and matching jewelry. Patty was truly loved by all.
Patty passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 83. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, on April 24, 2020. Patty is survived by her three children: Kelly, Lori, and Russ; along with her eight grandchildren: Tony, Briana, Kiel, Chris, Joshua, Tyler, Taylor, and Mason; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, WA, at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Short reception to follow.
