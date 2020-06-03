Patricia Zutter
East Wenatchee, WA
Patricia Zutter, age 75, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, resting at her home and surrounded by her loving family. In the Fall of 2017, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease with Lewy Body Dementia, a cruel fate for someone who spent her life caring for others and was finally enjoying an active retirement. Patricia was born September 7, 1944, in Tonasket, WA, to Dr. Thomas and Dola (Ridge) Conners. She married her high school sweetheart, Gale Pickering, in 1960, and together, they raised four daughters. They moved their young, active family to East Wenatchee, in 1968. Patti worked for many years at Highline Nursing Home while dedicating herself to raising her daughters and supporting their many activities. They divorced in 1981. She was later married to Larry Zutter from 1985 through 1994.
After raising her family, Patti 'Pat' decided it was time to further her own education. She earned her Nursing degree from Wenatchee Valley College in 1990, and was employed as a Charge Nurse in PCU, at Central Washington Hospital, up to her retirement in 2010.
As a girl, Patsy had a love of horses and rekindled her passion in the late ‘90’s. At one point, she owned as many as four horses, but her favorites were Gally, an Arabian, and Flash, a Tennessee Walker. She especially loved to ride in the mountains and spent a lot of her free time with friends and horse-related activities. She found her horses to be great therapy, that offset the stress of working in acute care nursing.
As an energetic “Grandma Patti,” she always found creative, fun-loving ways to spend quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A particular favorite gathering place was a family cabin at Bonaparte Lake. So many great memories have been made there over the years, starting from her youth.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dola Conners. She is survived by her four daughters: Brenda Himmel (Scott Cummings) of Monitor, WA, Barb Kane of East Wenatchee, WA, Julie Khan (Tehmosp) of Shoreline, WA, and Jenni Whitney (Tony) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Amanda Farias of East Wenatchee, WA, Kyle Dockins (Taylor) of East Wenatchee, WA, Sahil Khan (Lara McLeod) of Seattle, WA, Kabir Khan of Bellevue, WA, and step-granddaughter, Kamille Bailey (Justin) of Snohomish, WA; great-grandchildren: Armando and Mia Farias of East Wenatchee, WA, and Charlotte and Dawson Dockins of East Wenatchee, WA. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Saltsman of Wenatchee, WA; and brothers: John (Terry) Conners of Waterville, WA, and Jim Conners of Tonasket, WA.
While a Memorial Service is not possible during the current restrictions, the family would be honored to receive condolences, memories and photos at https://heritagememorialchapel.com/book-of- memories/4228280/Zutter-Patricia/index.php. Should you wish to make a contribution in her memory, she supported and believed in the work of Trusting Spirit Horse Rescue, https://www.trustingspirithorserescue.org/, Back Country Horsemen of Washington, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/donate-online.
In our mom's own words, "I enjoy good times with good friends, good family, and of course, good horses!"