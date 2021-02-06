Patrick Andrew Northwind
Wenatchee, WA
Patrick Andrew "Andy" Northwind was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Larry and Patricia Northwind, on November 5, 1968. He passed away on January 31, 2021, from a tragic accident. Andy attended schools in Wenatchee and Eastmont, graduating in 1987. As a young child, he was involved in sports and scouting. Soon after graduation, he entered the Army, proudly serving in Desert Storm. He also served in the National Guard. After returning home, he worked various jobs including several years in Pacific Aerospace & Engineering. He went on to get his associates degree in HVAC and Refrigeration. He has been a partner in RC Delivery for many years, until his death. Andy was an avid music lover and adventure seeker. He never owned any kind of bike he didn’t ride the hell out of. He loved his family, his dog, and his friends, as much as he loved life itself.
He was preceded in death by his mother; all of his grandparents; uncles; cousins; and some friends. He is survived by his father, Larry; step-mom, Donna; brother, Larry, Jr.; sisters: Shelly, Brenda, and Amanda; and also many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles; so many dear friends; his beloved dog, Roxy; and some very special people in his life: Tracy, Tatum, Greg, Rob, Jen, and Pat. Andy will always be loved and forever missed.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
"Aim-high and shoot for the stars. We love you."
-Your family