Patrick J. Breen
March 15, 1930 – April 12, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Patrick J. Breen was born on March 15, 1930, at St. Antony's Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, to Edward Patrick and Theresa Frances “Daisy” Stadler Breen of Monitor and Sunnyslope, WA. Grandparents were Louis and Theresa Stadler of Odessa and Monitor, WA and William H. and Ellen Nellie McCarthy Breen of Fort Garland, CO.
Patrick attended elementary school at Monitor and Sunnyslope. He went to Sunnyslope Junior High and graduated with the class of 1949, from Wenatchee High School. He also attended Wenatchee Valley College and played basketball with the YMCA in the Wenatchee City League.
Patrick enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the outbreak of the Korean War. He served with the 1st and 3rd Marine Division.
Patrick was a 40-year staff member of the Wenatchee Daily World pressroom, where he was assistant pressroom and camera foreman and was instrumental in the daily printing of the newspaper. He spent 17 years in hot metal and 23 years in offset printing.
On May 29, 1954, he married Elizabeth G. “Betty” Dunkin of Cashmere, WA, who was the love of his life. They made their home in East Wenatchee, WA, where they raised five wonderful children: Carla, Terry, Tim, Leisa and Heide. They were married for 68 years.
Pat and Betty were members of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, where they golfed with friends and both enjoyed golfing with the Friday Night Couples. Patrick was also involved with the National and State Rifle and Pistol Associations and outdoor pistol competition. He won the first sharpshooter in the state several times while shooting in the National Match Course in the annual Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition.
He was an active member in the community, coaching Wenatchee Youth baseball and Eastmont Little League for many years. He was also a member of the Wenatchee Junior Chamber of Commerce and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Like many couples in Wenatchee seeking a warmer climate during the winter months, Betty and Patrick became snow birds and spent several winters in southern California. Pat and Betty loved to travel and enjoyed many shipboard cruises with their friends and family, as well as spending several months traveling Europe and the United Kingdom, South America and the South Pacific Islands.
Patrick was an avid fisherman, fishing for steelhead and salmon on the Columbia River. He also enjoyed bowling and playing slow pitch softball on the Wenatchee World sports teams. The Breen family loved going to the Pacific Coast, where they spent many vacations camping. The family's favorite vacation was summers spent at the cabin at Lake Chelan. Patrick's biggest joy was spending time with his family and friends, celebrating holidays, birthdays, family dinners, reunions around the Breen swimming pool.
Patrick is survived by his wife Betty, at home; one son, Tim Breen and wife, Heather of Wenatchee, WA, three daughters: Terry and husband, Larry Ellifritz of Spokane, WA, Leisa Boyd of East Wenatchee, WA, and Heide and husband, Fred Cowell of Kauai, HI; and 13 grandchildren: Larry Ellifritz, Brent Ellifritz, Tyler Ellifritz, Amanda Breen Lewis, Lauren Garrett, Joshua Boyd, Rachel Boyd, Paris Cowell, Caitlin Cowell, Grace Cowell, Juliette Cowell, Patrick Cowell and Elizabeth Cowell. He was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Donald Breen; his daughter, Carla Monnot and her children, Patrick and Dawn Monnot.
He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.