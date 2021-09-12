Patrick J. Morrissey

Patrick James Morrissey died August 19, 2021, with Miriam, his wife of 60 years, at his side. He is survived by Miriam; their children: Stephen (Sheila), Michael (Kunthearath) and Megan (Bryan); and son-in-law, Dick Roberts; grandchildren: Matt (Kathleen), Jessica, Lena, Sonja, Liem, Davy, Cameron, Jalen, and Mya; great-grandchildren: Ellie and Jack. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly; his parents, Stephen and Isabel; and his sister, Colleen. He is survived by his brother, Bill; and his sister, Maureen.
Pat was born in Seattle, WA, in 1935, and graduated high school from Seattle Prep. After serving in the United States Air Force, where he was based in Germany, he graduated from Seattle University before attending Law School at the University of Washington, and graduating in 1963.
It was at Seattle University where he met Miriam and they wed June 24, 1961, at St. Pious Catholic Church in Redwood City, CA. After practicing law in Seattle, he and Miriam moved with their family to Okanogan, WA, in 1971, building their home on a farm up Salmon Creek. He continued to practice law in Okanogan, and was a member of the Washington State Bar Association for over 50 years.
Pat had many interests throughout his life, none of which he took lightly. Be it fly fishing, hunting, salmon fishing, RC airplanes, black powder rendezvous, golf, or large format photography, he would become obsessed; much to the pleasure of his kids who reaped the rewards with an entertaining childhood. Unlike golf, he became a skilled large portrait photographer - his photographs were shown locally and all of his children have several "Pat Morrissey originals" hanging on their walls. He was also a gifted gardener, winning prizes for best Dahlia at the county fair and his vegetables were top grade A. Throughout it all, he loved to cook, particularly large holiday meats. PopPop was beloved by his nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, and though he will be missed, all were enriched by his presence.
Due to COVID, the service will be scheduled in the future.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Morrissey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.