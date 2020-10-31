Patrick John Peyton

Patrick John "Pat" Peyton
May 27, 1938 – October 27, 2020
Richland, WA
(Formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Patrick John “Pat” Peyton passed away peacefully, on October 27, 2020, in Richland, WA. He was born on May 27, 1938, in Shelby, MT, to John Leonard and Mary Josephine (Moran) Peyton. With his Mom, Dad and brother, Dan, he moved to Rock Island, WA, in 1949. He graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1956, and the University of Washington, in 1960, as a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Stromquist, on June 11, 1960. He then started his career in public accounting at Touche Ross, in Seattle, WA, and served in the National Guard with an honorable discharge, in 1967. During this time, Pat and Shirley started their family with their son, Tom, and daughter, Kelly. They then moved their family back to the Wenatchee Valley, and added daughter, Sharon, and son, Scott.
Pat grew his career as a CPA and became a partner in the local public accounting firm of Homchick, Koch, Peyton, Clark and Smith. Pat also enjoyed raising his family and spent many years as a youth baseball and softball coach. Pat and Shirley also spent many years sitting in bleachers, cheering on their kids in many sports and school events, and then extended that lifelong joy to cheering on their grandchildren. Pat also enjoyed officiating soccer and spent many years as a soccer referee in Wenatchee.
After years of trying, Grady Auvil finally talked Pat into leaving public accounting and becoming the Controller for Auvil Fruit Company, for ten years. In 1993, Pat retired and moved to Ocean Shores, WA, where he and Shirley were dedicated beachcombers, antiquers, and sports fans. Pat’s favorite challenge was to find glass balls on the beach and they became his prized collection. He also came out of retirement to serve as the Finance Director for the city of Ocean Shores for two years and to referee soccer for local schools and leagues, until he was 65. (He was pretty proud of that.) After enjoying 15 years at the beach, Pat and Shirley then relocated to Richland, WA, to be closer to family. Pat and Shirley were long-time members of Holy Apostles and Saint Joseph Catholic Churches, and most recently, the Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland.
Pat is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; brother, Dan (Connie); children: Tom (Marsha), Kelly (Keith), Sharon (Lee), and Scott (JoDee); twelve grandchildren: Corinne, Courtney, Jake, Ben, Dylan, Cassidy, JoCee, Zane, Lexi, Yasmeen, Priscilla, and Daniel; three great-grandchildren: Blaiz, Eric, and Peyton: and his nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Zachary.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, as a small family service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Irish belief: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”