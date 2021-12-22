Patrick ‘Pat’ Meier, 68, of Moses Lake, WA, passed away on December 8, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Pat was born on December 11, 1952, in Moses Lake, W,A to Marvin ‘Smoke’ and Olivia ‘Olie’ (Shutes) Meier. Pat grew up in Moses Lake, WA, and graduated from Moses Lake High School, in 1972.
Pat was in the U.S. Army and spent five years in the Army National Guard. After several years working in construction, Pat started his own company, Meier Construction, and continued to own and operate for over 40 years in Moses Lake up until his death. Pat married Heidi Meier, in 2011, at Maui, HI, and were happily married for ten years.
Over the years, Pat enjoyed bull fighting, canoe racing, dirt bike racing, boat racing, and most recently, off-road desert racing, competing in many Mint 400 races in the Las Vegas, NV, desert. He enjoyed attending rodeos, vacations in Arizona, but especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Smoke and Olie Meier; and his beloved brother, Mike Meier. Pat is survived by his wife, Heidi of Moses Lake, WA; his step-daughter, Hillary (Eric) Williamson of Moses Lake, WA; step-son, Zachary (Kami) Greene of Reno, NV; sister, Tracy (Rob) Wesselman of Medical Lake, WA; sister-in-law, Connie Meier of Kittitas, WA; his grandchildren: Carson, Calvin, Decker, Maci Jo, Quinnly, and Salem; and his many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned after the holidays in the new year. Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation at 1031 W. Broadway Ave., Moses Lake, WA, 98837.
/memorials/patrick-pat-meier. Final arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
