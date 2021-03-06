Patrick Thomas Doran
February 20, 1939 – February 27, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Patrick T. "Pat" Doran of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully in his home, on February 27, 2021, after an extended illness. Pat was born to Everett and Mary Doran on February 20, 1939, in Plentywood, MT. He was raised in Redstone, MT, but later returned to Plentywood, to graduate high school.
Pat worked as an auto mechanic for 15 years, before being hired on at Burlington Northern Railroad. He worked for Burlington Northern for ten years as a machinist, but eventually retired with Amtrak as an engineer, in 2004.
Pat had a passion for trains and loved building his model railroad track. It was a hobby that he enjoyed working on for several hours in his free time. After he retired, he would spend almost every day in his train room, only coming out to eat and watch the news. He created mountains and small towns along the track. It was truly a sight to see and was so massive it filled an entire room!
Pat’s other love was watching western movies. If not watching the news, he would watch a rerun of an old western movie or T.V. show. Some of the kids hated them when they were younger, but as they got older, would sit in the living room and watch them with him.
Pat is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons: Tom (Debra) and Michael; his two step-sons: Mike and Alan (Jessie); and step-daughter, Laura; eight grandsons: Jesse, Brian, Jake, Chris, Tristan, Arlo, Christopher, and Aaron; four granddaughters: Shailah, Miranda, Isabela, and Alexa; and three great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Everett “Mickey” Doran; and daughter, Mary Rice.
A small family gathering to Celebrate his Life and spread his ashes will be held later at Glacier Mountain National Park, where Pat loved to visit.