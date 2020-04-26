Patsy J. Jacobsen
December 21, 1942 - April 21, 2020
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Patsy Jean Jacobsen (Ingram), age 77, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home with family near, after struggling with the tenacious effects of dementia. She was born on December 21, 1942, near Springdale, AR, to Harry and Geneva Ingram. The family moved to Washington, in 1948, settling in the Entiat Valley. Patsy attended and graduated from the Entiat Schools. She then attended Beauty School in Wenatchee and started her career as a hair stylist. On April 18, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years, Rob Jacobsen after diligently waiting for him to complete his Navy commitment. In 1969, she brought our daughter, Darci, into the world. While in the Wenatchee area, she really enjoyed the dance club we had joined, as well as the two square dance clubs we had belonged to.
The family relocated from the Wenatchee Valley, in 1980, to Yakima, WA, where she continued her hair stylist profession for years, retiring only to help look after and assist her parents, who had recently relocated to Yakima. Patsy was an excellent home keeper and cook, mother, and wife.
Patsy is survived by her mother, Geneva Ingram of the home; husband, Rob; daughter, Darci Orcutt of Hills, IA; and her grandson, Tyler Orcutt of Auburn, CA; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Ingram. A special thanks to the caregivers of CCS and the Heartlinks Hospice team; you people are special.
Arrangements are being handled by the Prosser Funeral Home thru the Neptune Society. At the family’s request, there will be no services. Internment will be at a later date in Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee, WA. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choosing. Thoughts and memories can be left for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.