Patti Lou Gintz Hixenbaugh
July 11, 1935 - March 8, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Patti Hixenbaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Patti Lou Gintz Hixenbaugh
July 11, 1935 - March 8, 2023
Cashmere, WA
“This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24
My mother's early years, were differen't from some. She was in an orphanage, but my grandparents, Herb and Bessie Gintz, adopted her around age four in Akron, OH. She was their only child. All through her growing up, they raised many dogs, and played all kinds of sports. She graduated high school in 1953. In 1955, she married Rugby St. John and they had two daughters: Kim and Karan. They divorced in 1961.
In 1966, mother married Guy Hixenbaugh, and we became a family of four. Mother and Guy loved to play golf and bridge. After Karan and I were grown, they moved to Connecticut for a time, and then California. Later, they retired to Florida. In 2008, they moved to Washingtion to be near our (Kim) family in Plain, WA.
Swimming was a major part of mom's life; competitively when younger, and as a synchronized swimming coach later. She had teams in Ohio, Connecticut, and California. She took her girls to competitions around the country, as well as international competitions in Scotland and Morocco.
Mother lived at Epledalen in Cashmere, WA, for the last 12 plus years. She had many friends and had fun playing bingo, dominoes, and going on outings.
Mom's faith was a quiet, private faith. She kept it close to her heart. Now, she can be embraced by God's overwhelming Love for her, with Him.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Bess Gintz; daughter, Karan; and husband, Guy. She is survived by daughter, Kim (Michael) Miller; grandchildren: Emrys (Dan) Tompkins, Mariya (Mikey) Moore, Zachary (Cassie) Miller, Elysabeth Brooks, Tony (Courtney) Sansonetti, Nathan Sansonetti, Kendra Hixenbaugh, and Andrew Hixenbaugh; along with great-grandchildren: Vylet, Layne, Luna Brooks, Melanie Miller, Miles Moore, Gabriel Sansonetti.
We are so grateful to Epledalen for caring for and loving mother these last 12 years. Many lasting friendships have been made there. We also want to thank the CW Hospital team who took such good care of mother (and me) in her last days.
A Celebration of Life for Pat will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Epledalen, 809 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere WA, 98815.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no
more death or mourning or crying or pain.” Revelation 21:4
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.