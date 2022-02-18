Patti Lyn Troutman
April 19, 1956 – February 2, 2022
Pateros, WA
Patti Lyn Troutman, age 65, of Pateros, WA, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Patti was born April 19, 1956, in Omak, WA, to Richard “Dick” and Sally (Sego) Lange. Patti was taught her lifelong love of fishing by her grandmother, Edna Payne, and many of her fondest memories included her grandmother. Patti graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1974, and shortly thereafter, traveled north to work on the Alaska Pipeline.
Upon completion of the project, Patti decided to return to Bridgeport, WA, to work for her grandmother and it was then that she met her future husband, Wade. The two were married in 1979, and raised three children on the Troutman Family Farm. Patti decided to put herself through college, when the children were still young, to earn her teaching degree. She spent many weekends travelling back and forth between Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA, and the home in Bridgeport, with her youngest child, Matt, in tow. Patti graduated with honors in 1988. The following year, she was hired by the Okanogan School District, where she spent many years teaching science and agriculture classes and coaching softball and volleyball until 2003.
After this, she spent considerable time, and made many friends, moving from Whidbey Island, WA, to Alaska and then to Ellensburg, WA, before returning home to the Bridgeport area in 2014, where she returned to her love of teaching, substituting at both Pateros and Brewster schools. As a teacher, she touched many lives. Her love for teaching, coaching, reading, camping, and fishing were surpassed only by the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their many activities.
Patti is survived by her mother, Sally McAdoo; siblings: Richard “Rick” Lange, Robert Lange, Paula Adkins, Joshua McAdoo, and Nancy Shrewsbury; children: Alicia Sanchez, Sarah Troutman, and Matt Troutman; nine grandchildren: Mickayla Troutman-Lopez, Victor Sanchez Jr., Jarin and Liva Crocker, Ethan, Alexa, and Adelyn Troutman, and Logan and Clayton Zahn; two great-grandchildren; and many uncles; aunts; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lange; and step-father, George McAdoo.
The family invites friends to come and share a story at her Celebration of Life on July 23, 2022, at the Conconully State Park. It was here, that many memories were made with her family and it was her happiest place to visit and fish. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.