Patty L. Scott
Born: July 21, 1931
Joined her mother and son in Heaven: April 6, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Celebrate the life and family of
Patty Scott today.
Patty loved her family and her dogs. She loved all dogs, but especially her Cairn Terrier, Muffy. In her last months, Patty had a stuffed Muffy that she would not let out of her sight. That stuffed dog became her joy and daily sustainer through the last months of dementia.
Patty was an avid walker. Upon retirement at age 65, Patty began daily walks of five miles or more. She continued her daily walks shortening them as necessary until her first hip fracture at age 91. She always hoped and planned to walk again, but two more serious falls and fractures prevented her from ever walking outdoors again.
Until 2016, Patty resided in Yakima, WA, with her husband, John Scott. She was so happy to move back to Wenatchee, WA, after a heart attack and spend her last days with her daughter, Vicki. They were always best friends and Vicki was able to see her through bad health and natural aging. It was a wonderful time for both of them and long-time answered prayer. Patty lived in Independent Living at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee for several years and then moved over to Highgate Senior living in Wenatchee, in July of 2022, after her first fall and hip fracture. She remained at Highgate in assisted living and then, finally, Memory Care until her death, April 6, 2023.
Patty was pre-deceased by her husband, John Scott of Yakima, WA; and son, Gary Gene Shaw of Wenatchee, WA. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Shaw Whaley of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Karen Cook of Colchester, CT; grandson, Rodney D. Whaley, Jr. of Medicine Park, OK; grandson, Gary “Boomer” Gene Shaw of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Wanda Thompson of Siloam Springs, AR; and brother, Terry England of Bentonville, AR.
A Memorial Service will be held to remember Patty and thank the Lord for creating such a wonderful mother and friend at the First Baptist Church, 429 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. All friends and family are welcome to participate in this special service officiated by her son-in-law, Dr. Rodney D. Whaley, Sr. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.
