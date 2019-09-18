Patty Mae Lund
Spokane, WA,
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Patty Mae Lund was born on September 19, 1939, in Walthill, NE, to Opal and Melvin Kinney. On March 29, 2019, she passed away with her son, Ron Lund, by her side.
Pattie is survived by her husband, Bruce Lund; sisters: Polly Fields and Peggy Magnuson; sons: Dewain Lund and Ron Lund; daughter, Cassie Barnhart; several grandkids; and great-grandkids.
Condolences may be sent to 1111 4th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Ln, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.