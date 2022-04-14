Patty Ruth Risley
December 17, 1930 - April 11, 2022
Chelan, WA
Patty Ruth "Pat" Risley, 91, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, in Brewster, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA, on December 17, 1930, to George M. and Ruth E. (McDonald) Pennell. Mom, an only child, was raised in Chelan, WA, where her dad, whom she cherished, owned and operated the Lake Chelan Boat Company from the 1930's to 1972. While in junior high, during WWll, Mom worked for Price's Cash and Carry. In high school, she worked for Lakeside Grocery, Wards Bakery and Ruby Theatre as an usherette, and had a concession stand on the Lady of the Lake. Mom graduated Chelan High School in 1948, having met Dad, when her cousin, Joe Novotny, brought him down from Twisp, WA, for a high school dance. They married in 1949, and celebrated 66 years together. As a lot of young wives did at that time, Mom quit college to support Dad while he earned his teaching degree. Busy family life began in 1952, with the birth of the first of three daughters. Birthdays and holidays were extra special to her, and she worked hard to make them fun and memorable. In the 1960's, she became an Avon Lady to make extra money for family celebrations, school clothes, and later, to save for college education for her girls and grandkids. Her main career was bookkeeping, spanning over 50 years at various businesses in Chelan, including: Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, Eichhorn Accounting, Chelan Lumber Company, Chelan Heating and Sheet Metal, Lake Chelan Boat Company, and Chelan Transfer.
Mom was civic minded, starting in Lake Chelan Aqua Junior Women as a young mom, then with the United Methodist Women, Friends of the Library, and Soroptimist International of Chelan, becoming a Lifetime Member after 25 years of service. Mom was an incredible role model who devoted her life to her family and serving others. She was our Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl leader, creating fun crafts and teaching us how to properly sell Camp Fire Mints door-to-door. She stayed up late to sew clothes for us, and quilts after the need for kids' clothes passed. She loved sewing and crafts, cooking and reading, especially mysteries. Mom belonged to bridge club and pinochle club, and while she seemed all nice and lady-like, she was a whiz at cards, and very competitive. We played a lot of cribbage and 'Weasel' in later years, and she knew how to take a trick when you least expected it! Mom enjoyed getting together with other crafty ladies each week with the 'Backroom Girls' at Woven Threads and belonged to a quilt guild. She loved the quilt guild in Leavenworth, WA. Mom had some particularly special friends that she got together with regularly for lunch and to celebrate their birthdays. In later years, she learned to use a laptop, and liked to sit where she could watch the world go by on the street outside while playing Solitaire. Mom set an example of healthy eating by always providing a hot breakfast on school days, and a full dinner each night, that met all the requirements of the food pyramid. She learned new recipes and adjusted her cooking style to meet Dad's health needs, yet, put on a banquet for the family during holidays. She taught us housekeeping, responsibility and diligence through her example and overseeing our daily chores, which we never got out of, thanks Mom! She shared her love of animals, so there was always a cat and a dog to spoil. She loved to feed and watch birds and squirrels in the backyard.
Mom is survived by three daughters: Jill Risley (Ron McGaughey), Jan (Clark) McAlvey, Julie (Jim) Notman; grandkids: Naomi, Patrick (Lisa), Kendal, Erin (Sean), Joseph (Breanne), and Deana; and seven great-grandchildren: Dylon, Hayden, Nirvana, Kiersten, Jordyn, Royce and Alethea (and one on the way). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Pat; and grandson, Joshua.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. If you wish to remember Pat, she requested in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lake Chelan Methodist Church, 206 N Emerson, Chelan, WA, or Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
Mom never stopped caring and always told us to "drive safely, and call me when you get home".