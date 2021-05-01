Paul David Benson
Manson, WA
Paul David Benson, pioneer in the Lake Chelan Wine Valley, passed away peacefully, at his home in Manson, WA, on April 22, 2021, at the age of 77. Even though a series of medical issues took him from this world, his legacy lives on in both his beloved family and his life's work.
Paul was born in Detroit Lakes, MN, on September 29, 1943, to Ruby and John Benson. With his four siblings (Janet Kain, Carol DenAdel, Johnny Benson, and Judy Douglas), Paul spent his early years on the family farm. Later, his family moved to Auburn, WA, where his parents were employed at the Boeing company. He attended Auburn High School, graduating in 1961.
Following high school, Paul studied accounting at the Peterson School of Business. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army. Paul served in Vietnam from August of 1966 to July of 1967. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E-5 and presented the Army Commendation Medal.
Upon returning from Vietnam, Paul went to work for Sales Training, Inc. as vice president. Later, Paul managed Alpine Windows in Bothell, WA, where he rose to company President and CEO. He cherished his team at Alpine and the many lifelong friendships he developed in the window business.
On New Year's Eve of 1971, Paul met the love of his life, Katherine Betsworth. They married in August of 1972. Together, they raised two sons, Scott and Jeff, in Mill Creek, WA. Summers were spent boating in the San Juan Islands and Canadian Gulf Islands. The family skied in the winter, and enjoyed many Christmas Holidays on the island of Maui. In 1991, Paul and Kathy purchased a vacation house on Lake Chelan.
At age 54, Paul retired from Alpine Windows and he and Kathy transitioned to live full-time in Chelan, WA. Paul had always wanted to learn to fly airplanes. He took lessons and became a pilot. He loved flying his Cessna 182. Paul also began making plans for his next venture.
In the late 90's, Paul acquired an apple orchard in Manson. He and his family cleared the property and planted 28 acres of grape vines. The orchard was transformed into a vineyard bearing the family name, Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, founded in the year 2000. Paul was active with a small group of early Lake Chelan wine pioneers who worked to establish Lake Chelan as an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 2009. Over the past 20 years, Paul has looked forward to each fall harvest and has cared for the vineyard, doing much of the work alongside his dedicated team. If Paul wasn't taking care of business in the office, he could be found in the vineyard on the tractor.
Paul enjoyed being called "Grandpa". Proud of each grandchild, Paul was always eager to see and hear about their doings and whereabouts.
Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Kathy; son, Scott, wife, Rebecca, and their children, George and Rachel; son, Jeff, wife, Megan, and their children, Malie and Gabbi; his brother and sisters; and all who loved him.
"If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."
Donations in his name may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://www.myeloma.org/.
Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.