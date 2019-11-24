Paul G. Tift
Brewster, WA
Paul G. Tift, of Brewster, WA, passed away November 18, 2019, at the age of 89, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 12, 1930, in Beaver Crossing, NE, to Paul Tift, Sr. and Mathilda (Wohlgemuth) Tift. Paul reluctantly left the family farm in Beaver Crossing and moved with his parents to Cashmere, WA. He graduated from Cashmere High School in 1948.
Upon graduation, he worked as a mechanic for Chelan County. During this time, he also competed as a stock car racer and saved money, which he used to purchase farmland on Brewster Flat in Okanogan County. In June of 1956, he married Pat in Coeur d’Alene, ID. He planted his first orchard of golden delicious in 1959. Paul proved himself to be a successful farmer and orchardist, eventually owning apple, cherry, and pear orchards in Okanogan, Douglas, and Chelan Counties. Always a mechanic at heart, he restored vintage automobiles, motorcycles, and even a Stearman Bi-Plane. He was an amateur beekeeper, gardener, and avid reader with a special interest in Early American and Native American history.
Paul cared deeply for his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of hard work, with many talents and strongly held beliefs, and he led by example in everything he did. Paul is dearly missed.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Pat (Pitcher) Tift; daughter, Siri Tift; son-in-law, Kurt Wyant; brother, Orlo Tift; sister, Ida McCoy; and his three grandchildren: Ian Wyant, Kyra Johnson, and Bridget Wyant. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tom Tift; brother, David Tift; and his sisters: Avis Asdourian and Betty Easterly.
Graveside Services will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Locust Way, Brewster, WA, at 12:00 noon, on November 30, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at Lone Point Cellars, 6 Lakeview Way, Brewster, WA, from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.