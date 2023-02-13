Paul Herbert Currit
March 29, 1930 – February 10, 2023
Paul Herbert Currit, passed away at his home in Cashmere, WA, on February 10, 2023, at the age of 92. Paul Herbert Currit was born March 29, 1930, in Emmett, ID, to Lucien Edouard Currit and Rosetta Lenore Robison.
The family moved to Renton, WA, and then to the Finn Settlement, a small community southeast of Mount Vernon, WA. Here, he attended a small school with an enrollment of seven students. He loved this tiny community and made many lifelong friends. The family moved to Seattle, WA, during WWII, then returned to the Finn Settlement after the war. At the age of 16, Paul moved to New Plymouth, ID, to assist his uncle. There, he met Afton Christensen, and was immediately smitten. After their marriage, they lived in Ontario, OR, and Deer Park, WA, before settling in Cashmere, WA, in September of 1968.
Paul and Afton are the parents of six brilliant children: Paul Allen, Dennis Hyrum, Steven Edward, Meri Lynn (Munson), David Eric, and Richard Lucien. He had 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Paul considered all of these offspring to be the joy of his life. He was a dedicated father, who took his children on many outdoor adventures. There were many summers spent rafting the Wenatchee River, camping, and hiking. He was always ready to help his children at a moments notice. He was a devoted and loving husband, who never stopped being madly in love with Afton in 75 years of marriage.
Paul worked for public agencies most of his life, including: Malheur County Road Department, Spokane County Engineer's Office, Washington State Department of Highways, and Chelan County PUD. He was known as an excellent negotiator and a real people person. He was grateful for his employment opportunities and spoke of his co-workers with affection. Paul was hard-working and proud of what he accomplished in his professional life.
Paul was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lovingly served in many positions. He remained true to his beliefs for his entire life.
He was preceded in death by sons: Allen and David; parents, Lucien and Rosie; brother, Charles; and sister, Rosetta.. He is survived by his devoted wife, Afton; his children: Dennis (Jolene) Currit, Steve (Evelyn) Currit, Meri (Michael) Munson, and Richard (Jane) Currit; daughters-in-law: Katherine Hummer Currit and Joyce Branson Currit; and siblings: Alvena Johnson and Rosa Lee Ingram.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2821 Easy St., Wenatchee, WA, on February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
