Paul "Jerry" Schmidt passed away on July 21,2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born on November 2, 1941, to Paul and Mildred Schmidt, Jerry was a third generation farmer in the town of Mansfield, where he spent his life. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1959, then attended Wenatchee Valley College and WSU before joining the Air Force. His time in the service was cut short upon the death of his father, when he was called home to take over the family farm. Farming would prove to be his life's passion and source of great joy to him through all of his years. He was a fixture in the community of Mansfield, and spent many years with the volunteer fire department and was elected to serve two terms on the Mansfield School Board, including a term as the President of the Board.
Shortly after returning home, mutual friends introduced him to the love of his life, Carol Janosky, who was then working in Tacoma,WA. Jerry pursued his courtship through many trips over the pass, a wintertime job in Tacoma and a lot of letters. They married on May 13, 1967, and settled into their home in Mansfield. Through their 56 years of marriage, they were an inseparably devoted couple, supporting one another through the many joys and challenges of life. They raised two loving children, Aaron Schmidt and Holly Cornehl, and Jerry was so proud watching his grandsons, Bryson and Brennen, grow into strong, independent young men. The oldest of five children, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Deloy. He is survived by his brother, Don; and sisters: Heather (and husband, Dean),and Kelli (and husband, Rick);as well as his brother-in-law, Larry.
A Graveside Memorial Service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Mansfield Cemetery, followed by a lunch at the Pioneer Hall in Mansfield. We invite you to join us to Celebrate the Life of a beloved member of our family and community. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to the Mansfield Ambulance.