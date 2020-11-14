Paul Laurence
Summers, Sr.
Wenatchee, WA
Paul Laurence Summers, Sr., went to join his heavenly Father, on November 7, 2020. Paul was born in Mount Vernon, WA, on December 9, 1944, to Laurence and Lila Summers. He was the youngest of three.
Paul spent three years in Cuba as a young boy, while his parents were missionaries there. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1964. During the Vietnam War, he was crew chief for a C-130 and was stationed in Taiwan for 13 months.
Paul and Linda Melton were married on January 27, 1967, and this coming year would have been their 54th anniversary. He loved his family, pets, technology, and was a kind and generous man.
He was a talented handyman, could build/fix computers and even upholster furniture. He loved camping, boating, and fishing with his family. In his younger years, he could fix almost anything in addition to being a driveway mechanic, routinely fixing vehicles for his family, and problem solving almost any DIY issue that was asked of him.
Our family’s favorite memories were camping at Deception Pass, boating on the Columbia River, and visiting the family property in Mount Vernon. He had a memorable backpacking trip with Kolby through the Enchantments and motorcycle rides through the passes.
Paul retired from Chelan County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement, he worked for the Forest Service in the summer, and later, he plowed Blewett Pass for Washington State Highways, in the winters.
Paul and Linda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by going on a Viking River Cruise to Europe and later, the Caribbean. He was a member of Sage Hills Church and was active in Bible Study.
He is survived by daughter, Teresa Summers of Wenatchee, WA; son, Paul, Jr. (Cathy) and their children: Lucas and Caleb Summers of Midlothian, VA; son, Kolby, (Amy) and their children, Gabe and Sophie Summers of Leavenworth, WA;
brothers: Harold Summers of Washington, D.C. and Don Summers of Mount Vernon, WA.
Donations in his memory, can be made to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ or Lighthouse Ministries at https://www.wenatcheelighthouse.org/ There will be no service due to COVID. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.